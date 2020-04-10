Tim Duncan posts IG photo with mask, urges San Antonio to use face covering

SAN ANTONIO – When Tim Duncan speaks, San Antonio usually listens.

The Spurs legend and now Hall-of-Fame power forward posted a message on social media Friday afternoon, urging San Antonians and his fans to wear a face covering to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Duncan posted the message on the Instagram account of his custom auto shop, BlackJack Speed Shop.

“Everyone please make sure to wear a mask or some kind of cotton facial protection as we all can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19,” Duncan wrote in the post.

The post featured a picture of Duncan wearing a custom made BlackJack face mask.

Duncan generally does not use, or post photos of himself on social media, but COVID-19 continues to have a major impact in the San Antonio area and across the country.

As of Friday evening, there were 665 total cases in Bexar County and 24 deaths.

Those numbers have prompted Duncan along with other Spurs greats including Manu Ginobili to get the word out about social distancing and now wearing masks to keep people safe in the community.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

