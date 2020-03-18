Spurs great Manu Ginobili urges public to social distance, stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Add Spurs legend Manu Ginobili to the growing number of well known people who are urging their communities to practice social distancing.

Ginobili posted a video to his social media channels on Wednesday to ask his followers to practice healthy habits, and stay inside if possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginobili posted: “It’s time! We must stop this virus now! You can do your part!”

The video, which is in Spanish, is just over a minute and had been viewed more than 260,000 times as of 4:30 p.m.

It has been retweeted nearly 5,000 times. You can see it below.

