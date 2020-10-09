Two Brandeis volleyball players are best friends and TCU bound together

SAN ANTONIO – They’re so close, they feel more like family. Brandeis High School juniors Carlee Pharris and Jalyn Gibson have been best friends since they were 11 years old. The two dreamed of playing college volleyball together, and soon that will come true for the class of 2022 TCU commits.

“That’s super exciting to look forward to,” said Pharris. “I think that our focus now is being here with this team and every single day is leading up to that. It’s really exciting and we’re working hard to be able to play there.”

Gibson, an outside hitter, feels the same way as Pharris.

"I’m so happy, because I at least get to go into college knowing someone and having my best friend with me is very exciting, " said Gibson.

The two have great chemistry on the court thanks to years of playing club volleyball together. Their rapport on and off the court is a blessing for head coach Maddie Williams.

“They’re great leaders for being young players,” said Williams. “They’re best friends. They have a good team chemistry within themselves, and with the others.”

Imagine playing volleyball and getting to set up your best friend for a point. Pharris and Gibson get to live that out thanks to the sport they love.

“It’s great,” said Pharris. “I mean, being able to play with your sister, basically. It’s a great feeling and able to share those moments you’ll never forget is awesome.”

A 1-2 punch that makes them smile and feel good.

“It feels great because it’s our combo. Like we accomplished something big together,” said Gibson.

The two are looking forward to doing big things together at TCU.

