Cowboys QB Prescott carted off the field with gruesome leg injury

ARLINGTON – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sustained a gruesome injury to his lower right leg in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York’s offensive coordinator.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive in the final minute of play, as Dallas comes from behind to win their second game of the year, 37-34.

The Cowboys have announced that Dak has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation on his right ankle injury.

Current and former Cowboys players have all voiced their empathy and support for Dak on social media.

You never want that to happen. But to a guy who pours everything into this game for his team each week, it’s beyond heartbreaking. — Blake Jarwin (@Jaws_47) October 11, 2020

No sympathy needed.... make sure he's right.. he deserves that much







You are a real guy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020