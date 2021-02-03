National Signing Day 2021: Where some of San Antonio’s top players are headed

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is the traditional signing day for student athletes in the class of 2021. An early signing period was held in December as well. Here’s a look at some of the San Antonio area student athletes who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers. (Note: Some student-athletes signed in December.)

2021 LOCAL COMMIT LIST (ALPHABETICAL ORDER BY SCHOOL)

Boerne Champion

Reed Cantrell, Boerne Champion WR committed to SFA

Landon Eades, Boerne Champion DL committed to Abilene Christian

Derek Ford, Boerne Champion DE committed to Tulsa

Brandeis

Josh Green, Brandeis LB committed to Tarleton State

Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL committed to Prairie View A&M

Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB committed to UTSA

Brennan

Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB committed to UIW B

Churchill

Christian “CJ” Smith, Churchill ATH/TE committed to UIW

Clark

Jacen Foster, Clark OL committed to Crown College

Clemens

Jackson Andews, Clemens OL committed to Abilene Christian

Max Didomenico, Clemens QB committed to Tyler JC

Andrew Edwards, Clemens WR committed to Abilene Christian

Kaydon Olivia, Clemens LS committed to Texas State

Cornerstone

Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB committed to Arkansas

Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL committed to Trinity

Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR committed to Oklahoma Baptist Univ.

Grant Miller, Cornerstone LB committed to SMU

Harlan

Hamidou Diallo, Harlan LB committed to SW Minnesota State

Eumari Massey, Harlan RB/ATH committed to SW Minnesota State

Jaden Jackson, Harlan DL committed to West Texas A&M

Dre Spriggs, Harlan WR committed to UTSA

Kannon Williams, Harlan QB committed to UIW

Johnson

El-Amin Bawa, DL committed to Eastern New Mexico State

Kisen Escamilla, DB committed to McMurry Univ.

Alec Gonzales, DL committed to Aurora Univ.

Spencer Hawthorn, QB committed to St. Anselm College

Will Huntsinger, OL committed to SFA

Shane Johnson, WR committed to Sam Houston

Ty Reasoner, QB committed to Air Force

Other sports:

Samuel Moore, boys soccer committed to Chester University-Chester England

Maria Ramirez, golf committed to UTRGV

Kalyn Otten, golf committed to Hardin Simmons

Judson

E’Vaunte Freeman, Judson DL committed to Tyler JC

De’Anthony Lewis, Judson RB committed to UTSA

Donnie Moody, Judson LB committed to SFA

Nathaniel Pryor, Judson DL committed to Dixie State

Robert Rigsby, Judson OL committed to UTSA

Kamron Scott, Judson OL committed to UTSA

Davion Wilson, Judson WR committed to Cisco College

Kerrville Tivy

Jack Patterson, Kerrville Tivy DB committed to West Texas A&M

MacArthur

Courtland Stephens, MacArthur LB committed to Tarleton State

New Braunfels

Peyton Driggers, New Braunfels QB committed to UIW

NB Canyon

Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB committed to UTSA

John Jay

Andrei Mobley, John Jay CB committed to West Texas A&M

O’Connor

Dylan Brought, O’Connor OL committed to West Texas A&M

Reagan

Pryce Yates, Reagan DL committed to UCONN

Roosevelt

Dewayne Coleman, Roosevelt QB/ATH committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville

Sam Houston

Darius Govan, Sam Houston DE committed to Blinn

San Marcos

Kannon Webb, San Marcos DB/ATH committed to Texas State

Southside

Caleb Camarillo, Southside WR/ATH committed to Air Force

Micah Young, Southside LB committed to Wyoming

Steele

Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB committed to Arkansas State

Caleb Lewis, Steele DL committed to UTSA

Stevens

Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DL committed to UIW

Veterans Memorial

Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB committed to Montana State

Wimberley

Christian Marshall, Wimberley WR committed to West Texas A&M

OTHER SPORTS

Garrett Brooks, Smithson Valley baseball committed to UTSA

Alexandria Fisher, Steele cross country committed to Graceland Univ.

Jaylin Foster, Steele basketball committed to Western Kentucky

Asjha Leake, Steele basketball committed to Southern Miss

Bria McClure, Steele basketball committed to College of Charleston

Aaliyah McMillan, Steele basketball committed to UT-Arlington

Logan Perales, Steele baseball committed to Clarendon College