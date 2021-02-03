National Signing Day 2021: Where some of San Antonio’s top players are headed

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday is the traditional signing day for student athletes in the class of 2021. An early signing period was held in December as well. Here’s a look at some of the San Antonio area student athletes who have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers. (Note: Some student-athletes signed in December.)
2021 LOCAL COMMIT LIST (ALPHABETICAL ORDER BY SCHOOL)
Boerne Champion
Reed Cantrell, Boerne Champion WR committed to SFA
Landon Eades, Boerne Champion DL committed to Abilene Christian
Derek Ford, Boerne Champion DE committed to Tulsa
Brandeis
Josh Green, Brandeis LB committed to Tarleton State
Angel Lopez, Brandeis OL committed to Prairie View A&M
Jalen Rainey, Brandeis DB committed to UTSA
Brennan
Donovan Dreighton, Brennan DB committed to UIW B
Churchill
Christian “CJ” Smith, Churchill ATH/TE committed to UIW
Clark
Jacen Foster, Clark OL committed to Crown College
Clemens
Jackson Andews, Clemens OL committed to Abilene Christian
Max Didomenico, Clemens QB committed to Tyler JC
Andrew Edwards, Clemens WR committed to Abilene Christian
Kaydon Olivia, Clemens LS committed to Texas State
Cornerstone
Lucas Coley, Cornerstone QB committed to Arkansas
Evan Mailloux, Cornerstone OL committed to Trinity
Kai McCarty, Cornerstone WR committed to Oklahoma Baptist Univ.
Grant Miller, Cornerstone LB committed to SMU
Harlan
Hamidou Diallo, Harlan LB committed to SW Minnesota State
Eumari Massey, Harlan RB/ATH committed to SW Minnesota State
Jaden Jackson, Harlan DL committed to West Texas A&M
Dre Spriggs, Harlan WR committed to UTSA
Kannon Williams, Harlan QB committed to UIW
Johnson
El-Amin Bawa, DL committed to Eastern New Mexico State
Kisen Escamilla, DB committed to McMurry Univ.
Alec Gonzales, DL committed to Aurora Univ.
Spencer Hawthorn, QB committed to St. Anselm College
Will Huntsinger, OL committed to SFA
Shane Johnson, WR committed to Sam Houston
Ty Reasoner, QB committed to Air Force
Other sports:
Samuel Moore, boys soccer committed to Chester University-Chester England
Maria Ramirez, golf committed to UTRGV
Kalyn Otten, golf committed to Hardin Simmons
Judson
E’Vaunte Freeman, Judson DL committed to Tyler JC
De’Anthony Lewis, Judson RB committed to UTSA
Donnie Moody, Judson LB committed to SFA
Nathaniel Pryor, Judson DL committed to Dixie State
Robert Rigsby, Judson OL committed to UTSA
Kamron Scott, Judson OL committed to UTSA
Davion Wilson, Judson WR committed to Cisco College
Kerrville Tivy
Jack Patterson, Kerrville Tivy DB committed to West Texas A&M
MacArthur
Courtland Stephens, MacArthur LB committed to Tarleton State
New Braunfels
Peyton Driggers, New Braunfels QB committed to UIW
NB Canyon
Caden Holt, NB Canyon LB committed to UTSA
John Jay
Andrei Mobley, John Jay CB committed to West Texas A&M
O’Connor
Dylan Brought, O’Connor OL committed to West Texas A&M
Reagan
Pryce Yates, Reagan DL committed to UCONN
Roosevelt
Dewayne Coleman, Roosevelt QB/ATH committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville
Sam Houston
Darius Govan, Sam Houston DE committed to Blinn
San Marcos
Kannon Webb, San Marcos DB/ATH committed to Texas State
Southside
Caleb Camarillo, Southside WR/ATH committed to Air Force
Micah Young, Southside LB committed to Wyoming
Steele
Wyatt Begeal, Steele QB committed to Arkansas State
Caleb Lewis, Steele DL committed to UTSA
Stevens
Josh Gonzalez, Stevens DL committed to UIW
Veterans Memorial
Simeon Woodard, Veterans Memorial DB committed to Montana State
Wimberley
Christian Marshall, Wimberley WR committed to West Texas A&M
OTHER SPORTS
Garrett Brooks, Smithson Valley baseball committed to UTSA
Alexandria Fisher, Steele cross country committed to Graceland Univ.
Jaylin Foster, Steele basketball committed to Western Kentucky
Asjha Leake, Steele basketball committed to Southern Miss
Bria McClure, Steele basketball committed to College of Charleston
Aaliyah McMillan, Steele basketball committed to UT-Arlington
Logan Perales, Steele baseball committed to Clarendon College