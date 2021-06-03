Partly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Smithson Valley baseball gets sendoff prior to Regional Final against Los Fresnos

Rangers to face Falcons Thursday, 4 p.m.

Larry Ramirez
, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
High School Baseball
,
Baseball
,
Smithson Valley
,
Los Fresnos
,
Regional Final
,
preview
,
Brandon Taylor
,
Ethan Gonzalez
,
Garrett Brooks
Smithson Valley baseball gets sendoff prior to Regional Final against Los Fresnos
Smithson Valley baseball gets sendoff prior to Regional Final against Los Fresnos

SPRING BRANCH – The Smithson Valley baseball team was shown a lot of love by their hometown community today, as they officially left on a chartered bus headed for Corpus Christi to take on Los Fresnos in a one-game Regional Final playoff on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Rangers defeated Reagan two games to one in the Regional Quarterfinals, then battled the elements in a two-game sweep of Eagle Pass in the Regional Semifinals. Now, they face left-handed pitcher Victor Loa with a berth to the UIL State tournament on the line.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: