Smithson Valley baseball gets sendoff prior to Regional Final against Los Fresnos

SPRING BRANCH – The Smithson Valley baseball team was shown a lot of love by their hometown community today, as they officially left on a chartered bus headed for Corpus Christi to take on Los Fresnos in a one-game Regional Final playoff on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Rangers defeated Reagan two games to one in the Regional Quarterfinals, then battled the elements in a two-game sweep of Eagle Pass in the Regional Semifinals. Now, they face left-handed pitcher Victor Loa with a berth to the UIL State tournament on the line.