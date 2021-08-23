BGC Preview 2021: Alamo Heights Mules

SAN ANTONIO – Expectations are high for Alamo Heights and head coach Ron Rittimann heading into the 2021 season.

In his first year at the helm, Rittimann led the Mules to a 7-3 overall record and the District 15-5A Division II title, highlighted by a perfect 5-0 record against district opponents. Last year’s squad also won their Bi-District playoff opener against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest before bowing out in the second round.

Now the goal is to do it again and progress even farther. Winning the line of scrimmage is always a key piece of the puzzle. Offensive lineman Boone Hetrick will be one of the anchors for that unit up front, and he will try to keep quarterback James Sobey upright. Linebacker Roan Erwin and defensive lineman Tommy Colligan highlight a strong returning defensive core. With all the uncertainty 2020 brought, the Mules still managed to thrive under pressure. This new season has brought a new sense of stability to the players and coaching staff, and that has the entire program excited to see what they are capable of.

Alamo Heights will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 against the Boerne Greyhounds. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. but the location for the game has yet to be determined. This is also one of four games participating in the annual Peanut Butter Bowl. For more information on that event, click here.

>> CLICK HERE FOR AN EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH RON RITTIMANN <<