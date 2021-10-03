Harris leads UTSA to 5th straight win, beats UNLV 24-17

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UTSA's Sincere McCormick (3) attempts to evade UNLV's Bryce Jackson, right, Jacoby Windmon, left, and Cameron Oliver during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and UTSA beat UNLV 24-17 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

UNLV couldn't convert on fourth-and-10 from the UTSA 36 with 39 seconds left to seal it for the Roadrunners (5-0).

Harris was 24-of-30 passing for 278 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass each to De’Corian Clark and Joshua Cephus. Clark had seven receptions for 109 yards and Cephus eight for 84 yards. Sincere McCormick added 89 yards rushing with a 1-yard TD run for UTSA.

Cameron Friel completed 25 of 37 passes for 307 yards and had a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UNLV (0-5). Steve Jenkins had five receptions for 114 yards and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Clark made a diving catch in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown that stretched UTSA's lead to 24-10 with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

