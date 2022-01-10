NFC Wild Card Preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) attempts a pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

SAN ANTONIO – After this weekend’s NFL games, we now have our playoff matchups, and Dallas gets to host an old rival from the Bay Area.

The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Center and KSAT 12 Sports will be there for Game Day.

You can watch Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez preview the big games all week long, and they’ll have all the highlights and postgame coverage Sunday on Instant Replay at 11 p.m.

Check out Greg and Larry’s preview to the Cowboys and 49ers game below.

