Roger Landeros named new head football coach at Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO – Roger Landeros has been named head football coach and athletics boys coordinator at Highlands High School, San Antonio ISD said in a news release.

Landeros replaces Chris Castillo, who left to be the head football coach at Kyle Lehman High School.

Landeros comes from Stevens High School, where he served as assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator. He helped the Falcons reach the third round of the playoffs in 2019. Landeros also worked as a football coach at Taft, South San, and West Campus high schools.

This will be Landeros first head coaching job.

“I am super honored to be the Highlands head football coach,” Landeros said. “I can’t wait to get started. We are going to build on the great tradition Highlands has established in the past. Our goal is to get back to the glory days.”

“San Antonio ISD is a prideful community. That is what drew me here. Highlands has strong leadership at its campus. I just want to help grow with the foundation that is there. I am super excited about what the future holds for us.”

Landeros inherits a Highlands team that has made the playoffs the last three straight years, which includes winning a co-share district championship in 2021.

He plans to run a multiple offense that will emphasize running and passing the ball. Defensively, the team will focus on keeping offenses on their heels by operating out of a 3-4 base defense.

“Coach Landeros is a talented individual and brings a lot of energy to this role,” said Fred Anthony, SAISD senior executive director of Athletics. “He is focused on athletic and academic success, and I am very excited for him, the student athletes, and the Highlands community.”

Landeros began his coaching career in 2005 in San Antonio. He is a native of Perryton in the Texas Panhandle.

