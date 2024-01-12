Tre Jones starting at point guard for Spurs on Friday night vs. Charlotte Hornets

SAN ANTONIO – After a dominant road win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to build on the success they’ve had offensively lately.

The key piece in making sure everyone is on the same page offensively has been point guard Tre Jones. For the fourth game in a row, Jones will start at the point guard position when the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The #Spurs open up a back-to-back starting with the #Hornets tonight. Tre Jones will make his fourth-straight start at PG.



Plenty of question marks surround Charlotte tonight — LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (groin) are questionable while PJ Washington (foot) is unlikely. pic.twitter.com/TOxc0LtFnK — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) January 12, 2024

Over the last three games with Jones starting, he’s averaged 5 assists and 16 points per game. At Friday morning’s shootaround, Jones shared his mindset behind being in his position of not officially having the starting point guard position locked up just yet.

“Every game I get to play, you know, I’m trying to continue playing my game and leave my impact or my print on the game as well,” Jones said. “Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench it doesn’t matter. My main goal is always just to win, and so whenever my name is called, number is called, I try to be ready as ready as I can and do what I can for the team and what the team asked me to do and let the rest just take care of itself. I’m not too worried about that.”

Jones’ teammates have noticed his consistency and ability to control the Spurs’ game plan, which is what veteran Spurs sharpshooter Doug McDermott has really enjoyed in getting to play with Tre Jones.

“His ability to push the pace and if stuff’s not organized he always has a calming presence out there, and that’s what you need when you’re starting the game, starting the third quarter you need a guy that can control the pace and the tempo and not turn it over and that’s something Tre’s really good at,” McDermott said.

Jones and the Spurs will look to get their second win in a row when hosting the Charlotte Hornets, who have had problems with starters on the injury list. The Hornets come into the game with only eight wins so far this season, just two more than the Spurs.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs SAS 1/12



LaMelo Ball (R Ankle), Cody Martin (Groin) and Frank Ntilikina (L Tibia) are questionable



PJ Washington (R Foot) is doubtful



Gordon Hayward (L Calf) and Mark Williams (Low Back) are out — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 11, 2024

Depending on which players listed are questionable or doubtful could change the betting line ahead of the game, currently the Spurs are a two-point favorite. Without guard LaMelo Ball or forward PJ Washington, the Hornets will be even bigger underdogs as those two players have dominated other teams by themselves in their NBA careers.