Johnson, Reagan prepare for crucial 28-6A showdown; Natalia vs. Poth headlines BGC Road Trip; Shiner rolls to 8-0 start

Week 10 of KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) marks the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, and the matchups carry more weight than ever. Undefeated teams square off for district titles in 28-6A and 15-3A Division II, while other squads battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

As always, the KSAT 12 sports team breaks down all of the matchups and scenarios on the Big Game Coverage Preview show.

Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets Sports Director Greg Simmons and yours truly together in studio this Thursday to discuss the week’s matchups, 12′s Top 12 rankings and which players stand out from the rest. Poteet’s Ernest Davila gets a huge shoutout for his performance in the Aggies’ 35-21 victory over Marion!

A battle for the District 28-6A title is our Game of the Week:

NO. 8 REAGAN VS. NO. 3 JOHNSON

The neighborhood rivalry returns with the district title up for grabs, as No. 3 Johnson takes on No. 8 Reagan. This marks the Jaguars’ second and the Rattlers’ fourth appearance competing in the spotlight of KSAT 12′s BGC Game of the Week.

Both teams enter Friday night’s matchup with pristine 6-0 records in district play. Johnson (8-0, 6-0) has ripped right through the regular season, thanks in large part to a juggernaut offense that has scored 28 or more points in seven consecutive weeks. In fact, the Jaguars have scored 104 points over the course of their last two games against Roosevelt and Madison. It all starts on the ground with running back Ben McCreary, who has racked up 1,161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Cruz Kirwan has been just as effective, completing 82 passes for 1,264 yards and 14 TDs. Wide receivers Alejandro Tavarez and Canaan Fairley have been exceptional targets, accounting for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns between the two of them.

They will be tested against a Rattlers defense that has only allowed 35 points over the course of six district games. Since a three-point victory over Madison in Week 6, Reagan (6-2, 6-0) has earned decisive victories over Churchill, MacArthur and Roosevelt. Lance Lorenz has filled in nicely for injured starter Britton Moore, throwing for 459 yards and four TDs, but the bulk of Reagan’s offense stems from their dynamic rushing attack. Carson Green, Javier Colsa and Tre’Shawn Jones have shouldered the bulk of the carries for a running game that has posted 14 touchdowns this season.

Over the past ten seasons, Reagan has dominated this rivalry, posting an 8-2 record over that span, but the Jaguars have won two of the last four meetings. The Rattlers won last year’s matchup in dominant fashion, 52-21. Can Johnson regain bragging rights and keep their undefeated record intact? Or will Reagan earn their seventh straight win? Kickoff between these two squads at Heroes Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Sports anchor Larry Ramirez has the week off, so photographer Adam Higgins will hit the road alone on Friday night and head southeast of the Alamo City with stops at Karnes City and Poth!

Here’s the list of games he is covering in order:

Nixon-Smiley (2-6, 0-4) vs. Karnes City (3-5, 2-2) - The Badgers look for their second straight victory over a Mustangs team that has yet to win a game against District 15-3A Division II competition. Nixon-Smiley’s last victory over Karnes City came back in 2016.

Natalia (7-1, 4-0) vs. Poth (7-1, 5-0) - A battle between two of the best sub-5A teams in the greater San Antonio area will decide the District 15-3A Division II title. The Pirates have won each of their last ten games against the Mustangs.

Be sure to keep up with the latest information by visiting our Scores & Schedules page! That includes every game’s date, kickoff time and location. It will be updated with live scores throughout the night so you can track every game in progress.

Hey Greg! Let’s get your thoughts on Week 10.

Here we are with just two weeks left in the regular season, and district championships and trips to the playoffs are on the line.

I have been informed that the Big Game in our Big Game Coverage this week in the district 28-6A featuring the No. 3 Johnson Jaguars hosting the No. 8 Reagan Rattlers is also being called the “Battle of Stone Oak,” since the players for both teams grew up together in that neighborhood. The Jaguars are off to their best start in school history at 8-0, 6-0 in district with the Rattlers at 6-2 and also 6-0 in district. Reagan’s only two losses came in the first two games of the season against No. 1 ranked Brennan 35-14 and No. 2 ranked Steele 14-6. Both had trouble with Madison, but the Jaguars outscored the Mavericks 42-35, while the Rattlers won a defensive battle 14-11. Kickoff is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium and KSAT 12 Sports will be there live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The UIL regular season is officially over for high school volleyball teams, and the playoffs get underway next week. Burbank enters the postseason riding high after securing the program’s first district title since 2006. The Bulldogs swept Lanier 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 on Tuesday night at the Alamo Convocation Center. It marked the team’s 16th straight victory, all against District 27-5A opponents.

“It means everything,” senior setter Shanelle Martinez explained. “We worked really hard this season. Everyone was there at practice in the off-season. Everyone was putting in the work, and it really paid off. This year, everything clicked, everything came together. We’re really looking to go further in the playoffs.”

Burbank has qualified for the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but was swept by Harlandale and Floresville. They face Floresville again this year in the Bi-District round at Paul Taylor Field House on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The KSAT 12 Sports team will recap all of the best highlights from Week 10 in the Best of BGC and reveal the updated rankings in KSAT 12′s Top 12 this Sunday night on Instant Replay.

