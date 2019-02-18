Scholar Athlete: Warren Gignac, TMI

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most looking forward to deciding where I will go to college and seeing where all my classmates go to college. The prospect of my class being scattered all over the country and the world is exciting, because I know everyone will have a positive impact on whatever communities they become a part of.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I am a goal-setter. I come up with goals and commit myself to doing everything I can to achieve them. I also rely heavily on my friends and family to support me and keep me focused on what I want to achieve in the big picture of my life.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would say the most important things is setting goals that are difficult to achieve, but are realistic and measurable. I would also say that when things get hard, visualizing the moment when you achieve a goal, like winning a championship or getting into your dream college, pushes you to complete the difficult tasks.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The community on campus at TMI is unlike anywhere else. Everyone is comfortable really being themselves and getting involved with the things that interest them. Our student body is extremely supportive of one another, which makes for a great atmosphere on campus.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I hope to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville to major in public policy analysis and psychology. I love Nashville and I love the community presence on campus at Vanderbilt, and all of the opportunities for learning outside of the classroom.

As for my majors, I have always taken an interest in politics, and hope to one day be a policymaker. I also enjoy learning about how and why human emotions and cognitive processes cause us to interact in the ways we do.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would definitely want to be able to fly. Flight is a pretty mainstream superpower, but for good reason. It is practical, in that I could go from place to place much faster and I could get a view of the world that nobody else could access.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Ariana Grande. I enjoy her music a lot more than I would like to admit, so going to prom with her and maybe seeing her perform would be such a good time. Also, she seems to be humorous and have a lighthearted personality, so going to dinner with her before the dance would probably be pretty fun.

