Texas Eats: Texas BBQ vs. Memphis BBQ, island bites, ceviche & brunch beignets

Maui's on Main (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Maui’s on Main

1022 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

On its own little island just north of downtown San Antonio, Maui’s brings the Hawaiian surf and turf to the Alamo City. These island dishes are outstanding including their loco moco, kalua pork, spam musubi, mac salad and more!

Smoke Shack BBQ 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Owner Chris Conger opened the first brick-and-mortar location for Smoke Shack, which been serving its signature BBQ bites since 2010. In partnership with Texas Eats and the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Smoke Shack will be representing Texas in a BBQ cookoff against Memphis. The cookoff will take place at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 2 during the UTSA vs. Memphis football game. Watch the episode to hear more about their journey.

NOLA Brunch & Beignets (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NOLA Brunch & Beignets

1101 Broadway Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

Now situated on Broadway, NOLA’s new home near the San Antonio Museum of Art brings its New Orleans-inspired brunch menu closer to the heart of San Antonio. Get your friends together and get your brunch on. Be sure to try their famous beignets!

El Cevichero (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

El Cevichero

2603 SE Military Dr Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78223

Originating as a food truck, El Cevichero opens its first brick-and-mortar in the Southeast Side of San Antonio at Brooks City Base West. Backed by colorful neon lights, this restaurant’s signature item is their ceviche but their Norteño sushi, quesabirria tacos and poppers are all equally delicious.

