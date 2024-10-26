Texas Eats: Haunted spots, tacos, new BBQ restaurant and mini golf fun in San Antonio

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

La Panaderia Oct 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panadería Bakery Café

2503 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Now open just minutes from the Pearl, La Panadería’s newest location brings their signature baked goods and pan dulce to the Alamo Heights and Tobin Hill community. This is the first location equipped with a full bar that will begin serving specialty cocktails throughout the day. This week, David Elder works alongside David Cáceres to demo their specialty Pan de Muerto, just in time for Dia de Los Muertos. Pre-orders are open now!

PopStroke San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

PopStroke

5539 Presidio Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78249

Hailing from Florida, PopStroke is a mini golf entertainment venue that is finally opening its doors in San Antonio. Affiliated with pro-golfer Tiger Woods, this venue offers a family-friendly environment promising a range of entertainment options for all ages. The main attraction are the two 18-hole courses that will challenge mini-golfers. The space is also equipped with three bars, ice cream, corn hole, foosball, ping pong, a playground, and screens throughout that will air live sports.

RO-HO Pork & Bread (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ro-Ho Pork & Bread

8617 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78217

Serving famous street food from his hometown, Guadalajara, Jalisco, award winning Chef Jorge Rojo opened Ro-Ho Pork & Bread back in 2015. In 2019, David Elder featured the spot on his own Elder Eats show. Now we’re back to spotlight Chef Jorge Rojo’s iconic Torta Ahogada and more amazing bites.

Garcia BBQ (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Garcia Barbecue

9390 Huebner Rd ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240

Co-owners Alex Garcia and Jonathan Garcia opened Garcia Barbecue as a food truck in 2019. Since then, they’ve won awards for their brisket and have been serving the San Antonio area. They opened their newest brick-and-mortar spot in the Northwest side of San Antonio this past summer.

Before he opened the Menger Hotel, William Menger opened a brewery. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Menger Hotel

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

David takes us on a ghost tour of the historic Menger Hotel. He joins Sister’s Grimm Ghost tour guide, Lee Marshall, to some of the most haunted areas of the hotel and rounds things out with a drink at the Menger Bar, purportedly haunted by President Teddy Roosevelt. Then, the hotel chef prepares their famous mango ice cream and teaches David how to cook their ribeye dinner plate.

Grey Moss Inn

19010 Scenic Loop Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

Co-owner Martha Valadez guides viewers through a ghost tour of the Grey Moss Inn while David Elder samples a variety of bites from the restaurant’s new menu and cocktails from their new bar. Martha shares a video of paranormal activity caught on a security camera and a chilling story about a glass from behind the bar flying off the shelf with no explanation as to how it happened other than the ghosts of the previous owners causing mischief.

