Texas Eats: All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ, holiday pan dulce, al pastor and asada tacos

This week on Texas Eats:

KPOT Korean BBQ (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

12485 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78230

Opened in 2023, KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot’s first San Antonio location opened near Huebner Oaks and De Zavala. This spot has quickly become one of the best selling locations in the franchise operated by Ron Smith. Enjoy All-You-Can-Eat BBQ including pork belly, chicken, angus beef, salmon, garlic shrimp and more.

Prices vary by day for lunch and dinner, click here for more details.

Taco Vitali Trompo (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tacos Vitali

10885 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Taco Vitali hails from Monclova, Mexico and brings their infamous mini street tacos to San Antonio, starting a chain that promises fast service and amazing bites. Taco Vitali currently has four locations across the city and just recently opened in the Alamo Ranch area off of Culebra Road.

La Panaderia (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panaderia

2503 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Now open just minutes from the Pearl, La Panadería’s newest location brings their signature baked goods and pan dulce to the Alamo Heights and Tobin Hill community. This is the first location equipped with a full bar that will begin serving specialty cocktails throughout the day. This week, David Elder works alongside brothers David and Jose Cáceres to spotlight their assorted dozen box and the Tequila Almond Croissant.

Kiolbassa Smoked Bacon (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Kiolbassa Smoked Bacon

David Elder is joined by Michael Kiolbassa, CEO of Kiolbassa Sausage to feature their bacon products that is making its return to H-E-B. Here they make bacon and egg tacos with a creamy green salsa.

