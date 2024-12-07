Texas Eats: Dubai chocolate, holiday bites, winter pop-ups and New York brunch

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets

9329 Wurzbach Rd #104, San Antonio, TX 78240

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets offers traditional Turkish delights and coffees promising a fusion of cultural flavors. If you haven’t gotten a chance, Baklovah produces their own Dubai chocolate bars as well as Dubai chocolate croissants and Dubai chocolate with strawberries in a cup. Baklovah also offers a variety of specialty cakes and they accept custom cake orders.

Max and Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Max and Louie’s has been serving North San Antonio for eight years and their expansive menu includes all-day breakfast, sandwiches and classic American comfort food. The cozy space resembles a classic diner with a retro New York theme.

1402 Gillette Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224

Get your tamale order in for the holidays! Visit their website for all the information.

Tipsy Cow Ice Cream

1705 S Walnut Ave Ste. 105, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Tipsy Cow Ice Cream opened their second location this past summer serving a variety of boozy ice cream flavors for adults and non-alcoholic options for kids as well. They’re now offering a new menu of seasonal festive flavors just in time for the holidays including the Grinch, Christmas Cookie Monster and more!

5106 David Edwards Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233

Celebrate the holiday season with Coca-Cola at Toyota Field. For tickets and more, visit their website for all the details.

23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78261

Made entirely out of ice, this unique experience featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” brings Whoville to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa! For tickets and more, visit their website for all the details.

Melvin’s Cafe

226 W Bitters Rd #124, San Antonio, TX 78216

An expansion of Max and Louie’s, Drew Glick adds ice cream, milk shakes, and an espresso bar right next door. They serve a variety of baked goods and specialty cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Zaatar Lebanese Grill

9323 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Featuring Lebanese and Mediterranean comfort food, Zaatar is a fast casual Lebanese restaurant with a drive thru. They also offer catering services. Their pita breads and manakish are just a few of their signature items.

