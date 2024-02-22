New ‘Mission: Astronaut’ exhibit now open at the DoSeum 🚀

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit is now open at the DoSeum!
‘Mission: Astronaut’ invites visitors to take in the wonders of space, offering various interactive STEM challenges from an astronaut’s mindset.
Running through April 28, the exhibition will feature a few different experiences ahead of the upcoming total eclipse, including the following:
- Meet a training guide
- Operate a robotic arm
- Participate in space experiences
- Take part in an astronaut’s daily routine
- Dock a space capsule
- Envision a future space station or planetary settlement capable of supporting human life
You can visit the DoSeum’s website for more information, or see the video player above for a sneak peak.
