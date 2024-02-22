New ‘Mission: Astronaut’ exhibit now open at the DoSeum 🚀

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit is now open at the DoSeum!

‘Mission: Astronaut’ invites visitors to take in the wonders of space, offering various interactive STEM challenges from an astronaut’s mindset.

Mission Astronaut at the DoSeum (KSAT 2024)

Running through April 28, the exhibition will feature a few different experiences ahead of the upcoming total eclipse, including the following:

Meet a training guide

Operate a robotic arm

Participate in space experiences

Take part in an astronaut’s daily routine

Dock a space capsule

Envision a future space station or planetary settlement capable of supporting human life

You can visit the DoSeum’s website for more information, or see the video player above for a sneak peak.

