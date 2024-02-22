68º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Things To Do

New ‘Mission: Astronaut’ exhibit now open at the DoSeum 🚀

Explore space-themed activities in time for April 8′s total eclipse

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: DoSeum, Eclipse, Things To Do, KSAT Kids

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit is now open at the DoSeum!

‘Mission: Astronaut’ invites visitors to take in the wonders of space, offering various interactive STEM challenges from an astronaut’s mindset.

Mission Astronaut at the DoSeum (KSAT 2024)

Running through April 28, the exhibition will feature a few different experiences ahead of the upcoming total eclipse, including the following:

  • Meet a training guide
  • Operate a robotic arm
  • Participate in space experiences
  • Take part in an astronaut’s daily routine
  • Dock a space capsule
  • Envision a future space station or planetary settlement capable of supporting human life

You can visit the DoSeum’s website for more information, or see the video player above for a sneak peak.

RELATED

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Broadway musical headed to Majestic Theatre in May with San Antonio native as Hans

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bringing circus to San Antonio — with a new twist

SeaWorld San Antonio’s new water coaster opening in time for spring break

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram