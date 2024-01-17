22º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Water main break closes ramp at Interstate 35, Loop 410 interchange on Northeast Side

Water may cause icy roads

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Northeast Side, Loop 410, Interstate 35
A water main break closed a ramp at the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Transguide)

SAN ANTONIO – A ramp at the Interstate 35 and Loop 410 interchange on the Northeast Side is closed on Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Emergency crews have closed the ramp to the main lanes of Interstate 35 North at Loop 410 West near Windcrest. SAWS has been called to the scene to clear the water, as it may cause icy roads.

Anne Hayden, a spokesperson with SAWS, said it was a fire line for the San Antonio Men’s Club, and water was shut off. Hayden said the business will need to fix the issue.

Drivers are asked to take caution in the area. Traffic is backed up on the northbound Interstate 35 access road past Walzem Road, traffic cameras show.

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram