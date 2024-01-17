Water main break closes ramp at Interstate 35, Loop 410 interchange on Northeast Side

A water main break closed a ramp at the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A ramp at the Interstate 35 and Loop 410 interchange on the Northeast Side is closed on Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Emergency crews have closed the ramp to the main lanes of Interstate 35 North at Loop 410 West near Windcrest. SAWS has been called to the scene to clear the water, as it may cause icy roads.

Anne Hayden, a spokesperson with SAWS, said it was a fire line for the San Antonio Men’s Club, and water was shut off. Hayden said the business will need to fix the issue.

Drivers are asked to take caution in the area. Traffic is backed up on the northbound Interstate 35 access road past Walzem Road, traffic cameras show.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break on I-35 North frontage road at Loop 410 interchange causing delays past Walzem Road on NE Side. The entrance ramp to I-35 North has been shut down while SAWS crews clear water main break. pic.twitter.com/yowM1KgG2L — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 17, 2024

For more information on transportation and traffic, including alerts, travel times and maps, view KSAT’s traffic page. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here. See low-water crossing closures here. Have a question? Get in touch here.