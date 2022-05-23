May 24 Primary Runoff Election Results: All races, Democrat and Republican

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 24, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Here are all the key runoffs from the Bexar County area and around South/Central Texas.

Bexar County Judge (D)

Former District Court Judge Peter Sakai defeated former State Rep. Ina Minjarez in the runoff for the Democratic nomination for Bexar County Judge.

With 100% of the votes counted, Sakai captured 58% of the vote, compared to Minjarez with 42%.

Sakai will now face Republican Trish DeBerry in November, who won her primary.

The general election will determine who will succeed Nelson Wolff, who has been Bexar County Judge since 2001.

Congressional District 28 (D, R)

The Democratic and Republican primaries for Congressional District 28 have been decided.

On the Democratic side, with 100% of the vote counted, Congressman Henry Cuellar narrowly defeated immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros by 177 votes.

On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia defeated Sandra Whitten. Garcia has 57% of the vote, while Whitten had 43%.

Garcia is a political staffer, having served most recently as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s Deputy State Director. She was appointed by then-President Donald Trump in July of 2020 to serve as Commissioner for the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

Cuellar and Garcia will now face each other in the General Election in November. Cuellar is seeking a 10th term in office.

Congressional District 35 (R)

Among the 10 candidates who sought the Republican nomination in the district, it came down to two for the runoff — former Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen and Michael Rodriguez.

With 90% of the vote counted, McQueen appeared headed to victory with 61% of the vote, while Rodriguez trailed with 39%.

The district, which spans from Austin to San Antonio, is reliably Democratic, making former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar — who advanced from the Democratic primary — the favored candidate in November.

Congressional District 15 (D)

GOP Candidate Monica De La Cruz was able to avoid a runoff in Congressional District 15, while Democrats are headed to a runoff.

With 68% of the vote, Democrat Ruben Ramirez took an early lead with 51% of the vote, while Michelle Vallejo trailed with 49% of the vote.

This district was redrawn to become more competitive, giving Republicans a shot to flip the seat in November.

Texas Senate District 24 (R)

Former Republican State Sen. Pete Flores declared victory Tuesday after facing off against former congressional candidate Raul Reyes in Texas Senate District 24.

Flores won 58% of the vote while Reyes won 41%.

Texas House District 122 (R)

Former San Antonio City Councilwoman Elisa Chan and former Republican Party precinct chairman Mark Dorazio are locked in a runoff.

With 28% of the vote counted, Dorazio led with 55% of the vote counted, while Chan had 45% of the vote counted.

In March, Chan captured the most votes, 37%, while Dorazio had 28% of the vote.

This seat was held by Republican Rep. Lyle Larson, who decided not to seek reelection after a polarizing session in the Texas Legislature.

The Republican runoff winner will face the uncontested Democratic candidate Angi Aramburu in November.

Attorney General (D,R)

Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton was forced into a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Paxton was quickly declared the winner on Tuesday after jumping out to an early lead on Tuesday, with 67% of the vote, while Bush trailed with 32% of the vote.

Paxton has been plagued by scandals in his tenure as attorney general. He remains indicted in a securities fraud case, is under investigation by the FBI over accusations that he used his office to help a wealthy donor and has been sued by the state bar over his challenge of the 2020 election.

The Democratic nomination will also be decided in a runoff. Rochelle Mercedes Garza took an early lead Tuesday with 59% of the vote and former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski trailed with 40% of the vote.

Lieutenant Governor (D)

Dan Patrick won the Republican nomination, but the Democratic nomination has yet to be decided.

Mike Collier led on Tuesday with 55% of the vote, while Michelle Beckley trailed behind with 44% of the vote.

Land Commissioner (D,R)

Land Commissioner candidates for both parties battled to a runoff.

Democrat Jay Kleberg took an early lead with 52% of the vote, while Sandragrace Martinez trailed with 47%.

Republican Dawn Buckingham took the early lead Tuesday with 69% of the vote, while Tim Westley trailed with 31%.

Railroad Commissioner (R)

Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, who won 42% of the vote in March, has been in a bitter primary race with Sarah Stogner, who forced her way into the runoff with 18% of the vote.

Christian took an early lead Tuesday with 68% of the vote. Stogner trailed with 31% of the vote.

Luke Warford took the Democratic nomination.

