How and where to vote in Bexar County for the March 5 primary elections

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page

Bexar County voters will have 281 election sites to choose from during election day on March 5.

Registered voters can cast a ballot at any polling location on election day. Voting locations include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page: