A couple more warm days before cold air returns to Texas

San Antonio – If you’re a fan of warm December days, then you’re really going to like the forecast for Sunday and Monday!

However, don’t get used to the warmth. Another round of big weather changes is just around the corner.

Staying Warm for a Little Longer

We’ll finish out the weekend on Sunday with some more pretty nice weather. While the day will begin with some patchy fog, things will clear up by the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s.

Day Planner for Sunday, December 7, 2019

It’ll be a good day to get outside and finish putting up those Christmas lights!

Monday will also begin with the possibility of some fog. Drizzle and mist will also be around early on Monday morning, making for a somewhat messy morning commute.

Futurecast visibility for the morning of Monday, December 9, 2019

The fog will be gone by Monday afternoon, but then it will really warm up! Temperatures will make it to the upper 70s and low 80s!

Yes...that’s very warm for December - even in South Texas! In fact, some record high temperatures may be in jeopardy Monday afternoon.

Futurecast temperatures for Monday afternoon, December 9, 2019

The Cold Front Arrives

In typical Texas fashion, we’ll quickly make the change from wearing short sleeves to needing our jackets! An arctic cold front will arrive in San Antonio Monday night, dropping temperatures nearly thirty degrees from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will drop temperatures some thirty degrees from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon

Along with the big drop in temperatures, this cold front will also bring a chance of some much-needed rain.

Light showers will be possible beginning Monday night when the front arrives.

However, a chance of showers will linger through Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday behind a cold front

There will be no severe weather, and all rain that falls due to this cold front will be fairly light.

Unfortunately, rainfall totals from Monday night through Tuesday evening won’t be impressive at all. Most South Texas locations should expect less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

As rain comes to an end and skies clear out Tuesday night, temperatures will fall into the 30s across South Texas. So, be ready for a very cold morning on Wednesday!

