Isolated storms possible Tuesday afternoon around San Antonio, some could be severe

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon, some of which could be severe.

After a cloudy, somewhat drizzly morning, partial sunshine is forecast for Tuesday afternoon. That’ll boost temperatures into the 90s. Heat, humidity, and a dryline may be just enough to overcome a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere. Should storms develop (which is an if), then they could quickly become strong to severe. Here’s what to be prepared for:

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., a dryline will surge east towards San Antonio.

It’s along that dryline that isolated storms may develop.

Storm development is not a sure thing, but we are confident that any storm that develops could quickly become severe.

Large hail will be the biggest threat, followed by gusty winds.

Large hail will be the main threat with any storm that develops today. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Storms should diminish after sunset, with most activity weakening and moving east.

By midday tomorrow, very dry air will push into the area from the northwest, along with gusty winds, bringing a return of a grassfire threat.

