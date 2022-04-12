Isolated storms possible Tuesday afternoon around San Antonio, some could be severe

After a cloudy, somewhat drizzly morning, partial sunshine is forecast for Tuesday afternoon. That’ll boost temperatures into the 90s. Heat, humidity, and a dryline may be just enough to overcome a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere. Should storms develop (which is an if), then they could quickly become strong to severe. Here’s what to be prepared for:
- Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., a dryline will surge east towards San Antonio.
- It’s along that dryline that isolated storms may develop.
- Storm development is not a sure thing, but we are confident that any storm that develops could quickly become severe.
- Large hail will be the biggest threat, followed by gusty winds.
- Storms should diminish after sunset, with most activity weakening and moving east.
- By midday tomorrow, very dry air will push into the area from the northwest, along with gusty winds, bringing a return of a grassfire threat.
