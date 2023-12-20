Whatever the Weather: How to prepare for extreme weather in South Texas

Now that we’ve reached the end of the year, we can breathe a sigh of relief from the stifling heat that plagued us this summer. While we enjoy current milder weather it’s also a great time to prepare for severe temperatures in the future.

The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record. The average temperature for June, July and August was 88.7 degrees. Before this year, 2022 held the top spot for the hottest summer on record.

The hottest month on record was August 2023, when the temperature averaged 90.6 degrees. That number includes the daily morning low temperatures and afternoon high temperatures.

2023 also included the most 100-degree days in a year. Our meteorologists recorded 75 triple-digit degree days this year.

Over the summer, temperatures topped off at 105 degrees for a record 17 days.

Those temperatures aren’t just numbers. They impacted every aspect of our lives.

The prolonged heat affected crops, busted air conditioners, increased energy bills, sickened people on certain medications, and forced outdoor workers and student-athletes to adjust their schedules.

Sign up for the Whatever the Weather newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.

And experts say we should prepare to see this in the future.

State Climatologist Dr. John Nielson-Gammon told Mia Montgomery that summer temperatures are warming about 0.6 degrees each decade.

While we aren’t at the point where we’ll see this summer’s extreme heat every summer, Nielson-Gammon said that climate change sure made this summer more possible than it would have been back in the 20th century.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is one of the public agencies that’s looking ahead to make sure San Antonians can handle the high or low temperatures.

Every time temperatures significantly rise or dip, our meteorologists tell the public to think about the four Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants. Senior citizens are especially a vulnerable group.

They’re advised to visit one of the many community centers throughout Bexar County. For a list, click here.

KSAT visited the Normoyle Community Center on Culberson, which is a refuge for seniors in Bexar County who need company and a safe place to get away from the heat or cold.

Homeowners are advised to invest in generators in case of weather emergencies. Mia Montgomery spoke with an expert from Consumer Reports.

But those who can’t afford to pay for generators or other supplies can ask CPS Energy for help. The utility has something called the Casa Verde Weatherization Program, which helps qualifying homeowners and renters cut their energy bills with free energy efficiency improvements.

Other organizations are also helping people in need. The Edgewood ISD Police Dept., for example, goes above and beyond to make sure the community is safe, no matter what the weather is.

Year-round, its chief and officers hand out food, blankets and fans, and provide other services to families in the district. Its police chief told KSAT the department sees itself as a “community organization.”

If you know someone experiencing homelessness who needs help with food or shelter, call the Homeless Connections Hotline at: 210-207-1799. It’s a one-stop-shop where people can access a list of services for the unsheltered.