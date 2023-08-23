Senior centers have become an oasis from the heat

SAN ANTONIO – Rather than stay home trying to cool off with little to no air conditioning, seniors age 60 and older are finding an oasis from the heat at the city’s 11 senior centers.

“We wanted them to be able to come in for the activities. And now we’re finding they are coming in because of the heat,” said Bertha Franklin, manager of the District 5 Senior Center in the 2700 block of South Presa.

Most are on fixed incomes struggling to pay the higher energy costs, which is why some try to reduce their usage at home by coming to the senior center where the air conditioning is free, along with the meals, snacks and activities.

“It’s been a blessing, really has,” said Alma McRae, one of the regulars at the center.

McRae said she was relieved to see her last CPS Energy bill was under $100.

“Thank goodness,” she said.

But others like Maria Perez said her bill was twice that amount for using her only window unit.

“I have a thermometer in the kitchen. It reaches 100 degrees,” Perez said.

But CPS Energy does have several options for seniors, such as having more time to pay, and if they’re eligible, possible discounts, and waivers on late fees.

CPS Energy also has a policy to halt disconnects due to late payments whenever there is a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Although San Antonio has been under many heat advisories this summer, there are none in effect as of Wednesday.

However, since heat advisories can vary from region-to-region, based on temperatures and other conditions, the AARP Texas has filed an emergency petition with the Public Utility Commission to simplify the process.

In its news release, AARP Texas said as it is now, “This rule makes it difficult for customers to know when a local disconnection ban is in effect and impossible to predict when the ban might be lifted and the power could be shut off.”

AARP Texas joined the Texas Consumer Association in asking the PUC “to suspend its current extreme weather disconnection rules as well as to stop disconnecting electric service due to past-due bills until at least Sept. 15.”

Not only that, AARP Texas said it wants energy providers to report how many current accounts have been disconnected for lack of payment, then update those reports weekly through at least November.

“We collectively believe it’s a matter of public safety,” said Stephanie Mace, an associate state director of advocacy and outreach at AARP Texas. “An electricity disconnection moratorium is a key provision for public health and safety.”

