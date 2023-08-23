Tropical Storm Harold had people in San Antonio dancing in the street

If you know me, you know I don’t use the term literally (see blog title) unless it’s warranted. Here’s proof:

I did not have John Paul Barajas dancing to Hillary Duff on my bingo card in 2023, but Tuesday’s downpours gave us all the feels. And I was dancing right alongside JP, figuratively in this case.

Should you need more proof that San Antonio was excited about rainfall, I’ll direct you to our KSAT Connect portal. We got plenty of elation there, too. Here’s one example:

Subscribe to the free Whatever the Weather newsletter for a weekly rundown from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign up!

THE TROPICAL LOTTERY

We can and do get relief from the tropics this time of year, but to get a system at the right place and right time is a rarity. Keep in mind Harold began as nothing more than a small cluster of showers and clouds. He traveled more than 1,000 miles, organized, and made landfall at a specific spot along a coastline that stretches tens of thousands of miles. It’s also nice that Harold stayed below hurricane strength, so our friends along the coast could avoid damage. All of this to say that we struck the weather lottery on Tuesday. It was EXACTLY what we needed.

Harold started as a weak tropical wave and traveled more than 1,000 miles during its lifetime. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STREAKS ENDED

The clouds and rainfall ended what was the longest triple-digit streak in San Antonio’s recorded history (records have been kept since 1885). It ended at 23 consecutive days, many of which were at 105°+. Del Rio ended an even more impressive streak: 44 consecutive days at 100° or higher. Austin even ended their longest-ever triple-digit streak (45 days), despite not seeing as much rain or cloud cover. It also ended a 29-day rain-free streak for San Antonio International.

The triple-digit streak for San Antonio ended on Monday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW MUCH RAIN?

The rainfall totals weren’t huge, or drought-denting, but they were the most we’ve seen since mid-May. That’s especially true for those southwest of San Antonio. Unfortunately, the areas that needed rainfall the most (Hill Country and specifically Kendall County), did not see big numbers.

Rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Harold. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MORE RAIN AHEAD

We may not be done with the rain just yet. We have chances for isolated, afternoon activity Friday through Monday. A weak front arriving Tuesday into Wednesday could enhance our rain chances even further.

Extended forecast for San Antonio. More small rain chances are ahead. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)