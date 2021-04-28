EU report takes aim at Russia over vaccine fake news

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a doctor prepares a dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public hospital, in Caracas, Venezuela. Brazil's health regulator rejected on Monday, April 19, 2021, a request from several states to import almost 30 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, citing safety concerns, prompting criticism from the Russian government. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

BRUSSELS – Russia has launched a major campaign using ministries, companies and pro-Kremlin media to promote the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and spread fake news that the West and the European Union are trying to undermine the shot, an EU agency said in a report Wednesday.

The report was compiled by the strategic communications branch of the EU’s European External Action Service, or EEAS, which is essentially the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministry. It said that part of the campaign is to sow distrust in the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA, which regulates which vaccines and drugs can be put on the EU market, began a rolling review of Sputnik V last month but hasn't yet approved its use.

“The Russian campaign to promote the Sputnik V vaccine has accelerated and developed into a whole-of-government approach including state authorities, state companies and state mass media in almost daily interventions,” the report said.

Sputnik V's official Twitter account reacted to the EU report late Wednesday with a series of tweets, saying the vaccine is the “subject of unfortunate daily information attacks mostly from some EU media that are obvious to any EU citizen.”

“If EEAS believes that any specific information is not accurate, we would appreciate an official letter outlining what specific statements seem to be factually incorrect as we believe that all statements by Sputnik V are factually correct,” another tweet said.

Last month, the Kremlin rejected similar accusations by U.S. officials and said that Russia has never been involved in any disinformation campaigns targeting other countries’ COVID-19 vaccines.

The report, on virus-linked disinformation seen between December and April, said that Russian officials “also engage in antagonistic messaging, using disinformation to accuse the West and the EU of sabotaging the Russian vaccine.”

