Weekend football event to benefit children in local community

SAN ANTONIO - A football matchup in San Antonio this weekend is not only showcasing talent on the field, it's also helping a good cause.

American Football Events is hosting the Lone Star Bowl at Benson Stadium at the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday. The money raised will benefit Shields for Kids and Children’s Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA.

Volunteers with the local charities say the help goes a long way.

Hitting the practice field before the big game, there's no doubt the American Football Events Team USA program is competitive, but they also spend much of their time giving back.

"I've been coaching for 27 years and what I've learned over the last 10, 12 years is finding ways to build character,” said Dale Glossenger, head coach of American Football Events Team USA. “Athletic ability is easy to find, but finding ways to build the character both on and off the field — one of those ways is to give back to the community."

Football players and Shields for Kids volunteers spent the afternoon visiting with children at the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute of TeletonUSA.

Shields for Kids was founded by San Antonio police Detective Rafael Trinidad in honor of fallen Officer Val Lopez. Officers in the program volunteer their time to help kids in need.

Trinidad said the American Football Events team's benefit bowl this weekend will really help the organization help the children of the local community.

"They're here to play football. They're here to be competitive. But at the same time, they definitely want to make an impact on the communities that they're invited to play, and they're doing that here in San Antonio,” Trinidad said.

