550,000 vehicles with unfixed recalls in SA area

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio area has 550,000 vehicles with unfixed recalls, according to Carfax’s 2018 open recall search findings that were released Thursday.

The company said one in four vehicles in the area have at least one open recall.

Carfax said more than 57 million recalled vehicles in the U.S. are in use. Its research suggests people living in the southern parts of the country are most likely to have calls with open recalls.

Texas, California, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York are the states with the most vehicles with open recalls, the company said.

Carfax offers a free service on its website that lets drivers check the status of their vehicle.

