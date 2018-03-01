Recall Roundup: Instant Pot cookers, electric kettles, gas pits, chairs recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Instant Pot cookers, electric kettles, gas pits and chairs from REI are all part of this week's Recall Roundup.

On the heels of a recent warning from the company that makes the popular Instant Pot cookers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued an official recall of one model.

The recall is for the Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker sold only at Walmart. It affects about 104,000 cookers sold from August through January.

A manufacturer defect can cause the cooker to overheat and melt on the underside, and that poses a fire hazard, according to the CPSC. The company has received more than 100 reports of overheating.

Recalled Instant Pots are from batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746. The codes are printed on the label on the bottom of the cooker.

Consumers should return the recalled Instant Pots to Walmart and receive a free replacement. For more information on recalled products visit www.recalls.gov or www.cpsc.gov.

Whirlpool is recalling 89,000 KitchenAid electric kettles because the handle can loosen and come off, posing a burn danger.

The 1.7-liter kettles were sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. A complete list of the affected model numbers can be found at http://repair.whirlpool.com.

Consumers can contact Whirlpool at 800-874-0608 online to get a free replacement.

Approximately 58,000 outdoor gas fire pits sold at Home Depot stores were recalled because they pose a burn hazard.

The bowl base lacks a heat shield, and consumers have been burned turning off the propane tank after use.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30-inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio heaters with model number G-FTB51057B. They were sold from August 2016 to November 2017.

Consumers should contact Yayi, the manufacturer, for a free repair kit. Yayi can be contacted at 855-600-9294 or online at www.china-yayi.com/.

REI is recalling 15,000 chairs because the straps on the chair seats can fail.

The aluminum and mesh chairs are made by Nemo. The recall involves the Stargaze Recliner, Stargaze Recliner Low and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs. They were sold in the fall of 2017.

Consumers should contact Nemo at 800-997-9301 for a new chair.

