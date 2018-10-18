RECALL ROUNDUP: Ready-to-eat salads, toilet-flushing systems, infant carriers recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Trader Joe's is recalling three types of ready-to-eat salads sold in Texas and eight other states due to concerns over potential listeria and salmonella contamination.

The grocery chain posted a notice on its website saying it was alerted by a supplier about possible contamination of a corn ingredient in the salads

The recalled salads include Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad, with an SKU code of 84871, and Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast, with an SKU code of 99050.

It also includes Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, with an SKU code of 97216.

The salads have "best by" states of Oct. 15 through Oct. 20, 2018.

While no contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported so far, all of the potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, according to Trader Joe's.

If you purchased any of the affected products, toss them out or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hundreds of reports of exploding toilets prompted a recall of 1.4 million flushing systems.

The Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing system is being recalled because it can burst and shatter the porcelain tank. The company said it has received more than 1,400 reports of burst units, which resulted in 23 injuries and more than $700,000 in property damage.

The systems were manufactured from 1996 through 2013 and sold through 2015 at retailers, including Lowe’s and Home Depot.

The unit is an oval, black, two-piece vessel made of injection molded plastic.

Consumers are advised to stop using the system, turn off the water supply and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure.

Consumers can contact Flushmate for a free replacement installed by a technician.

For more information, click here.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

More than 20,000 infant carriers sold at Target have been recalled.

The recalled items include the Eddie Bauer fabric carriers. Parents wear them, and the baby is strapped to the front. The problem is that the buckles can break.

The carriers were sold from December 2017 through August 2018 for about $70.

Parents should contact Gold Inc. for instructions. Click here for more information.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cooper Lighting is recalling 350,000 outdoor solar-powered LED light fixtures because they are a fire hazard.

They were sold under the brand names All Pro and Defiant at home improvement stores from September 2015 through July 2018.

For more information, visit www.cooperlighting.com and click on safety notices.

