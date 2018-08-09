San Antonio makes Top 10 list of ‘Biggest Boomtowns in America'

SAN ANTONIO - Everything is bigger in Texas and it appears it will only get bigger in the future.

San Antonio was among four Texas cities to make the Top 10 list of the “Biggest Boomtowns in America,” according to an article posted Aug. 6 by Magnifymoney.com.

The No. 1 city on the list is Austin. Dallas was listed No. 7, San Antonio No. 9 and McAllen No. 10.

Houston was listed outside the top 10 at No. 11.

The consumer site said, “Americans are flocking to and prospering in Texas.”

The site examined metro areas across the country in three different categories: Growing industry, more people and housing, and growing workforce and employment opportunities.

The list was based on a formula that examined a five-year growth period from 2011-2016.

The site also listed the 10 slowest growing places in America where Scranton, Pa. was listed No. 1.

You can see the full list here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.