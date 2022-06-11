Get even more perks and savings with a Sam’s Club Plus Membership for only $50

For a limited time, you can enjoy all the benefits that Plus membership has at roughly the same price as a regular Club membership.

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A Sam’s Club Plus membership is worth every penny, even at full price, but when you slash that fee in half, that’s a deal that is not to be missed. For a limited time, you can enjoy all the benefits that Plus membership has at roughly the same price as a regular Club membership.

So what additional perks does Plus membership present? On top of the standard offers that a regular Sam Club’s member receives, such as discounted gas (who doesn’t want that right now?), free tire rotation (average cost elsewhere: $35 to $80), battery changes ($35 to $44 in other centers), and wiper blade installation (between $23 and $38 at a repair shop), and a Sam’s Club Mastercard that gives you Sam’s Cash on Sam’s Club purchases, you will get even more extras and savings.

Ad

With this valuable membership, you’ll receive Sam’s Cash™ for Plus and get 2% back in Sam’s Cash on qualifying purchases — up to $500/year — plus free shipping and curbside pickup. Additionally, you will be eligible for savings in the pharmacy department, which stocks over 600 generics that start at just $4.00, and in the optical department, with 20% off a pair of eyeglasses.

Sam’s Club is committed to offering its customers the lowest prices. They offer a wide variety of top name brands and product lines, including their exclusive Member’s Mark brand, as well as some pretty awesome free samples (make sure you go shopping on an empty stomach)! For your home or your business, for your family or your pets, even for when you travel (Sam’s Club also offers savings on hotels, car rentals, Broadway shows, concert and theater tickets, movies, and special events), Sam’s has something for everyone.

Ad

Regularly valued at $100, we are offering a one-year Sam’s Club Plus membership now for only $50. At Sam’s Club, you can shop confidently knowing that you are getting the best bang for your buck. Happy shopping!

Prices subject to change.