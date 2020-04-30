A NYC Nurse Cheers Up Hospital Patients Every Day by Singing to Them Over the Intercom -- Watch!
Every day at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, patients hear a soothing voice coming from the intercom.
That would be the voice of nurse Kaity Egan, 24, who has been working at the hospital for two years now. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, she's been making it a point to cheer up her patients daily by singing to them through the device.
"I normally sing all day long in my telemetry unit just for fun. However, my co-workers and I were moved to a floor with an intercom system recently where all the patients can hear," Egan exclusively tells ET of how the heartwarming idea came to be. "I figured it would be a nice surprise for the patients and staff, to bring a little comfort and positivity during this time."
"The patients are loving it! It definitely brings smiles to their faces, including my co-workers," she continues. "It's been hard mentally and physically during this time for both my co-workers and patients. So I think that people are just looking forward to some positivity in all of this right now."
View this post on Instagram
Everyday, RN Kaity Egan sings to her patients through the intercom at Long Island Jewish medical center to cheer them up. 😭❤️ Thank you, Kaity! # Todos los días esta enfermera Kaity Egan le canta a sus pacientes en el Long Island Jewish Medical Center para alegrarles el dia . Gracias Kaity!
Meanwhile, at another hospital in New York City, a group of healthcare workers pulled out all the stops for their co-worker Canaan Maffeo, 32, who missed out on his graduation in order to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
"My brother is out working as a nurse for COVID patients directly and had to miss his graduation," his sister shared on Twitter. "Check out what his coworkers did!"
My brother is out working as a nurse for COVID patients directly and had to miss his graduation. Check out what his coworkers did! #somegoodnews @johnkrasinski @somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/lFrtQZBQUA— St. Nikki (@nikkimaffeoo) April 29, 2020
See how other healthcare workers are spreading joy in their hospitals with singing, dancing, comedy and more below!
View this post on Instagram
(Cluj-Napoca, Romania): Nurse Tomoiada Maria tells Good News Movement this is one of the last chemo sessions for this former dancer, so they danced! The patient said, “the best medicine for any disease is love and happiness.” 🎥: @mimitomoiaga Una enfermera en Romania Tomoiada María le dice a Good News Movement que este paciente , antes bailarín profesional, celebra su último qumioterapia bailando con ella. El paciente dice “la mejor medicina para cualquier enfermedad es amor y felicidad.”
You know the deal, we’re here for you! ##PlayByPlay##MoodBoost##fyp##onmybreak##nurses##healthcareworkers##frontline
You know the deal, we’re here for you! ##PlayByPlay##MoodBoost##fyp##onmybreak##nurses##healthcareworkers##frontline♬ Something New (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Wiz Khalifa
Tougher than Corona ##fyp##viral##coronavirus##covid19##RN##nurses##IVR##infectioncontrol@nabvillar14
Tougher than Corona ##fyp##viral##coronavirus##covid19##RN##nurses##IVR##infectioncontrol@nabvillar14♬ original sound - raminsohrab
##savagechallenge with @rav_impress
##savagechallenge with @rav_impress♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Nursing is Cindy’s day job ##coronaviruschallenge##nurses##doctors##afterhours @pcimom @brennasue1023 @em.howard @purseynursey4040
Nursing is Cindy’s day job ##coronaviruschallenge##nurses##doctors##afterhours @pcimom @brennasue1023 @em.howard @purseynursey4040♬ DJ Yames Mashup 2 - dj_yames
We’re stayin alive during ##covid 💪🏼💉🕺🏼 inspired by the show, Hunters! ##nurseswag##nurses##AerieREALPositivity##stayinalive
We’re stayin alive during ##covid 💪🏼💉🕺🏼 inspired by the show, Hunters! ##nurseswag##nurses##AerieREALPositivity##stayinalive♬ Stayin' Alive - The Michael Kane Band
##ERnurse##coronavirus##FYP##foryourpage##nurses##respiratorytherapist##hospital##survivingcovid19
##ERnurse##coronavirus##FYP##foryourpage##nurses##respiratorytherapist##hospital##survivingcovid19♬ sonido original - grettyoficial
Exploring new lines of work. Just call us Quarantina and Covina ✌🏻##stayhomestaystrong##foryou##nurses##strippper##somebodycomegether##leavingmybody
Exploring new lines of work. Just call us Quarantina and Covina ✌🏻##stayhomestaystrong##foryou##nurses##strippper##somebodycomegether##leavingmybody♬ original sound - thornton.lauren16
##happyathome because work is home lately.. good thing I love my co workers. @pcimom @brennasue1023 ##nurses##doctor
##happyathome because work is home lately.. good thing I love my co workers. @pcimom @brennasue1023 ##nurses##doctor♬ Why Is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock Wit It) - King Critical
I mean it’s not like we’re going to write it on our forehead...that’s tacky. 😜 @brennasue1023 ##foru##loungewear##nurses##singlelife##PPE
I mean it’s not like we’re going to write it on our forehead...that’s tacky. 😜 @brennasue1023 ##foru##loungewear##nurses##singlelife##PPE♬ Boyfriend by Selena Gomez - .onyasolomon
Proper cough etiquette and hand sanitizing ✌️👊🙂##ncovfighter ##healthworkers@Lhai Mhe @Majade Panlasigui San Miguel @user685989268473
Proper cough etiquette and hand sanitizing ✌️👊🙂##ncovfighter ##healthworkers@Lhai Mhe @Majade Panlasigui San Miguel @user685989268473♬ Hips Don't Lie - soymiguelgon
We gave up our lunch break for this. ##fyp##ownthecurve##edutokhealth##healthheroes##frontliners##everydayscience##doctors##celebratedoctors
We gave up our lunch break for this. ##fyp##ownthecurve##edutokhealth##healthheroes##frontliners##everydayscience##doctors##celebratedoctors♬ Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Have you heard an uplifting story that brought you joy amid the coronavirus pandemic? I'd love to hear it! Share it with me on Twitter (@desireemurphy_), and for more heartwarming moments like this one, visit our Good News section for daily inspiration.
