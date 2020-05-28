Sofia Richie Celebrates Brother's Birthday After Kardashians Throw Scott Disick a Party

Sofia Richie is honoring a very important man in her life -- her brother, Miles Richie! The 21-year-old former model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some throwback pics with her older sibling and their parents in honor of his 26th birthday.

"No matter what we have each other! Lucky me 🤗 Happy Birthday to my person @milesrichie I Love you more," she captioned the slideshow on Instagram.

Coincidentally, Richie's now-ex, Scott Disick, also celebrated a birthday -- his 37th -- earlier this week. But according to multiple outlets, Richie and Disick have recently split after three years of dating.

Though there was a 16-year age gap between her and Disick, Richie told Cosmopolitan prior to their split that she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think."

"[The criticism] doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy,” she said earlier this year. “Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

As for Disick's other ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, Richie, who is longtime pals with Kourtney's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, said at the time, “I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”

And though Richie didn't publicly acknowledge Disick's birthday on social media, Kourtney and her famous family did. In addition to their birthday messages online, the Kardashian-Jenners threw the father of three an outdoor birthday bash complete with an ice cream cart and a moon bounce, where the younger generation had some fun together for the first time in a while due to the ongoing quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.

Richie and Disick's split came after Disick had a brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility earlier this year.

