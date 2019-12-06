Kanye West and Joel Osteen set to team up again for a night at Yankee Stadium

(CNN) -- Kanye West will join Joel Osteen again, this time for a stadium sermon in New York.

The rapper, who says he is a born-again Christian, is set to preach and pray with the famous Texas pastor and his wife, Victoria Osteen, at their "Night of Hope" event on May 2, 2020.

The event will take place at Yankee Stadium, TMZ reports, and is one of many tour stops the Osteens will make across the country.

West was added to the "Night of Hope" after appearing in November at Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, where he performed classics like "Jesus Walks" and songs from his ninth studio album, "Jesus Is King." West also performed gospel remixes to classic R&B ballads.

Kanye West talks about serving God during visit with Osteen

During an interview with Osteen that same night, West told the crowd he's on the right path after being distracted by the devil. "I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time," West said.

He added that God was there for him during his mental breakdown in 2016. God "was there with me, sending me visions, inspiring me."

West released his religious-rap album, “Jesus Is King,” in October. He’s been performing across the country to promote it and has also released “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Film,” an IMAX documentary to accompany the album.