Get an inside look at the Broadway tour of Miss Saigon

Majestic Theater – For Jackie Nguyen & Matthew Overberg being in the ensemble for the National tour of Miss Saigon is more than just a job. Both have personal connections to the story about a young girl named Kim forced to work in a bar after her family is killed in the Vietnam war. They sat down with KSAT News @ Nine producer Lexi Salazar to share their connection to the show and tell what audiences can expect from this Broadway classic.

Miss Saigon is playing at the Majestic Theater until January 12th.

For more info about the show click here and for ticket information click here.