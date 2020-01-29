'80s movie staple Anthony Michael Hall coming to Schertz for Q&A at screening of ‘The Breakfast Club’

Anthony Michael Hall, an 80s movie staple, will attend a special showing of “The Breakfast Club” at EVO Entertainment Schertz on Thursday.

The actor, known for many movie roles including “Sixteen Candles,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” and “Weird Science,” will offer an Q&A after Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. showing of “The Breakfast Club.”

Tickets cost between $49 and $99 and can be purchased online.

On Friday, Hall will give an in-person introduction to two showings of his films at Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock.

“Sixteen Candles” will play at 6 p.m. followed by “Weird Science” at 9 p.m.