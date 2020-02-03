All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Costumes -- See All 8 Looks!
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira totally stole the show on Sunday!
The Latina superstars performed during the Super LIV Halftime Show inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, entertaining the crowd with spicy dance moves, powerful vocals and plenty of surprises. And while there's so much we could discuss (like those cameos from J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme), we have to take a moment to appreciate their game day attire.
Within the 14-minute show, Lopez and Shakira had a combined total of eight costume changes. Now, ET's breaking down all of the blinged-out looks, that give J.Lo's famous bedazzled cups a run for their money.
Shakira was the first to hit the stage, commanding full attention in a sparkly red two-piece that was created by Peter Dundas. She paired the ensemble with glamorous boots that were emblazoned with 30,000 crystals. Dan Life, who created the shoes, shared via Instagram that it took "10 full days" to make them.
Just over two minutes into the performance, the Colombian queen shed a top layer, showcasing her enviable abs -- and, of course, those hips that don't lie!
For Lopez's first look, she opted for a black, biker-esque Atelier Versace suit that featured gold hardware. She began her portion of the show wearing a pink silk satin skirt enriched with heritage chains...
...but ripped it off within just a few seconds! The New York native amped up the glam with a Swarovski crystals manicure and metallic silver fingerless gloves.
J.Lo then stripped down to an even sexier Versace costume -- a skintight, sheer bodysuit with chrome detailing that left little to the imagination.
Lopez added some color for costume No. 4, donning a Puerto Rican feather flag. The custom Versace piece was created with 40,000 red, blue and white feathers all individually sewn in.
To finish the show, J.Lo and Shakira shook their booties in silver and gold, respectively. Shakira matched her gold crop top and bedazzled jacket with metallic booty shorts and shoes, while Lopez slipped a fringe leotard over her silver-and-nude onepiece.
Prior to halftime, Lopez and Shakira's glam teams shared a few pics and videos from the moments leading up to the ladies' big moment. See below:
View this post on Instagram
@jlo co-headlines the #SuperBowl half-time show in a bespoke #AtelierVersace look. Crafted from exceptional quality leather, the top of this bodysuit is constructed as a leather jacket, while the sleeves and legs are hand-enriched with thousands of studs, Swarovski crystals and Medusa accents. Her biker-inspired look is at first concealed with a delicate pink silk satin gown enriched with heritage chains. The intricate costume was entirely hand-crafted in the House's Atelier over the course of 900 hours. #VersaceCelebrities #JLo #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV
View this post on Instagram
Right before we went on!!!!! One of the best I have ever seen!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 So proud of you baby @jlo @scottbarnescosmetics @marcjacobsbeauty • • • • • • Super Bowl LIV Half Time Show!!! 🏈🏆 I'm rocking this @marcjacobsbeauty O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan and the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner on #jlo !!!!! • • • • • • Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner: Award-winning, 12-hour longwear, waterproof eyeliner ~ Versatile, glide-on gel formula makes it easy to create sharp lines or smudge it out ~ Comes in 30+ shades in shimmer and matte finishes ~ There is one sold every minute! #highliner 🏈🏆 O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan: Super-sized bronzer perfect for both face and all-over body bronzing ~ Comes in 3 shades: Tantalize, Tan-Tastic! and Tantric ~ Flawless, radiant-matte finish for a sun-kissed look! #O!Mega 🏈🏆 #marcjacobsbeauty #scottbarnes
View this post on Instagram
#regram from @scottbarnescosmetics • Super Bowl LIV Half Time Show Ready!!! 🏈🏆 I'm so excited to rock this @marcjacobsbeauty O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan in @jlo. You all know I keep things glowy. I'm having a mini love affair today with MJB and I don't care. 🖤🖤🖤 #bronzer #affair • • • • • • O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan: Super-sized bronzer perfect for both face and all-over body bronzing ~ Comes in 3 shades: Tantalize, Tan-Tastic! and Tantric ~ Flawless, radiant-matte finish for a sun-kissed look! #OMegaBronzer 🏈🏆 #marcjacobsbeauty #scottbarnes #superbowl2020 #superbowl #superslay #slaybowl #jlo #halftimeshow @sephora
View this post on Instagram
We can FINALLY reveal @jlo’s Super Bowl nails!! They are inspired by her finale look. Her nails are a medium length tapered square. Done in clear with silver leafing running down the centers. I love mixed media and dimension and @jlo loves bling and sparkle so I teamed up with @swarovski to make that happen at the highest level. I love making nails like jewelry. To do this, Swarovski stones in various shapes were applied sporadically over the top like fractured glass. We finished with white striping in between the crystals to set it off. #nailsbytombachik #superbowl2020
View this post on Instagram
Não se fala em outra coisa, hoje é dia de Super Bowl! 🏈 A Shakira aproveitou a oportunidade pra fazer uma invasão no perfil do @instagram aqui no Instagram (que confuso isso hahahaha). Lá ela resolveu mostrar alguns detalhes do show de hoje à noite. OLHA SÓ ESSA BOTA, com 30 MIL CRISTAIS! Sabe quanto tempo levou pra ser feita? Apenas 10 dias! A gente tá sedento pra ver o que ela e JLo vão aprontar logo mais! (📹: @instagram)
