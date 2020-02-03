Meghan Markle Will Not Appear on BFF Jessica Mulroney's Netflix Series

Meghan Markle does not have plans to appear on her bestie, Jessica Mulroney’s, new reality series, Canadian network CTV has confirmed.

Mulroney, a stylist and wedding expert, is working on a reality series, I Do, Redo, which centers on people having second weddings. The show is being made by CTV and Netflix.

Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that Markle, 38, would be involved in the series via “sporadic” guest appearances, however, on Sunday, CTV refuted the claims on social media.

“As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo,” the network tweeted.

Mulroney’s husband, Ben Mulroney, who works for CTV’s eTalk, also denied Markle’s involvement in the project.

“Oh, for heaven’s sake, @pagesix. @CTV_PR told you yesterday that your facts were inaccurate,” he tweeted. “You ran the story anyway. So I’ll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing now was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show.”

Mulroney’s daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid at Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Last July, Mulroney, 40, spoke out in defense of Markle, who had been on the receiving end of racist remarks.

"When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out,” Mulroney wrote. “When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies.”

