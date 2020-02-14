Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate Valentine's Day at Dollywood

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their love! In honor of Valentine's Day on Friday, 52-year-old Urban took to Instagram to share a shot with Kidman, with whom he tied the knot with in 2006.

The pair is adorable in the pic -- which was taken at Dolly Parton's amusement part, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee -- as they are cuddled up in the photo with their faces pressed together and sweet smiles on their faces.

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥💋," Urban captioned the pic.

Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon, celebrated the couple in the comments section, writing, "💕Sweet hearts 💕"

The sweet post came less than a month after Kidman, 52, gushed over her husband's impact on her life.

"What makes me feel most comfortable and secure is being with Keith," she told Australia's Sunday Life. "Having a partner by your side, someone with whom you can talk, who loves you and who you love, balances everything."

"Before I met him, I was more scared," she continued. "Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have."

