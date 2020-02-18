Kate Middleton Recalls 'Terrifying' Moment When She First Stepped Out With Prince George

On July 22, 2013, Kate Middleton gave birth to her and Prince William's first son, Prince George. Hours later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with their newborn baby to introduce their little one to the world.

In her first podcast appearance, Kate opened up about what that moment felt like for her having just given birth.

"It was slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie," the mother of three admitted on Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Though she had lots of fears about stepping out, Kate explained why she felt the need to do so as a member of the royal family who had just given birth to the future king of England.

"Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious this was something that everyone was excited about and we were hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us," she said. "For us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public I felt was really important. But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents and the uncertainty about what that held so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Noting she was "keen to get home" after spending lots of her complicated pregnancy in the hospital, Kate added that she was "really desperate to get home and get back to normality."

She also opened up about Prince William placing Prince George into the car seat for the first time as the cameras flashed.

"It was quite hard to do that, I think, on the world's stage. But no, he did a very good job," she said.

CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

As for the impact that their first child had on their lives, Kate said she couldn't have anticipated how much things would change for the royal couple.

"I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on our lives from that moment, really... you don't realize, no amount of planning and preparation can get you ready for that moment," she said.

Here's more with the mother of three:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Gets Candid About Mom Guilt & Prince William Feeling Helpless During Her Pregnancies

Kate Middleton Holds a Snake During a Surprise Trip to Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Prince Charles and Camila in 1st Joint Appearance in 9 Years