'The Masked Singer': The Elephant Gets Trampled in Week 4 -- See What Sports Icon Was Under the Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singerreturned on Wednesday for its big Group B debut, and fans had to say goodbye to the fourth costumed contestant of the season.

The show introduced viewers to a new slate of six contestants as Group B took the stage for the first time, and The Banana, The Elephant, The Kitty, The Taco, The Mouse and The Frog voice-battled it out in an effort to wow the audience.

With six new contestants (and therefore six new clue packages) the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- tried their best to figure out the new singers' real identities.

After all six hidden hopefuls sang their hearts out, the audience members in the theater, as well as the panelists, voted on who would be moving on and who would be going home -- and America had to say goodbye to The Elephant!

Fans hardly even got a chance to hear the pachyderm's pipes before he had to remove his cyberpunk-inspired costume for good.

However, on The Masked Singer, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money (or if they totally missed the mark) when the singers whip off their ornate masks.

Before anything, however, the panelists had to give their best guesses. While none of them got it right, they were in the right general neighborhood with Thicke guessing X Games icon Travis Pastrana and McCarthy suggesting it might be Lance Armstrong.

The only one who was truly off base was Jeong, as usual, who was convinced The Elephant was Beto O'Rourke.

After all was said and done, The Elephant revealed himself to be none other than legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk!

"I appreciate your support and this was a totally new experience for me," Hawk said with a smile after his surprising unmasking.

Hawk also admitted that he was fine going home in the first round, explaining, "I had like one more song in me, but I didn't want to go much further. So thank you for listening to me!"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below to hear more on last week's big unmasking -- the Queen of Funk herself, Chaka Khan!

