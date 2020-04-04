Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split 3 Months After Reconciling

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits again.

ET has learned that the pair have split, just a few months after reconciling in late January.

A source tells ET that the breakup was amicable, noting that the couple tried to make it work, but in the end they realized they were better off as friends and it was time to move on.

The Magic Mike star and pop singer were first romantically linked in October 2018, following Tatum's split from wife Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Jessie weren't shy about sharing their love for each other, in person and on social media. Shortly after they got back together, the actor fired back at a fan who commented, "Jenna looks better with you," on an Instagram pic of him and his current lady love.

"Hey Alex i don’t usually address shit like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don’t you seriously think about what your doing," he wrote. "It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

"And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex," he added. "Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

