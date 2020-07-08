The DoSeum reopening to the public with added safety measures

San Antonio – San Antonio’s popular children’s museum will welcome guests back this Friday, but the experience will be different than before the COVID-19 pandemic because of new safety protocols the museum has instituted.

For starters, every person will receive a temperature check upon entry, and guests 10 years and older will be required to wear a face covering. Visitors are now required to purchase tickets online, and all visits are broken up into 2-hour timed sessions.

According to a museum spokesperson, to keep guests safe they will limit capacity for each gallery, implementing a 25% max occupancy (less than 250 people) throughout the entire campus, and have installed plexiglass dividers in some exhibits. They have also increased sanitizing and cleaning practices during and after every timed visiting session.

Gallery capacity sign at The DoSeum (KSAT 2020)

Some exhibits like the Bubble Pavilion, the Sand Yard, and the Big Climb will be closed.

A full explanation of the changes you can expect and list of available discounts are available on their website.