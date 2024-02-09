Groundbreaking drama ‘A Raisin In The Sun’ now playing at the Classic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is now hosting performances of Lorraine Hansberry’s drama “A Raisin in the Sun.”

According to the theater, the show “is a powerful theatrical masterpiece that explores the dreams, struggles, and resilience of a Black family living on the south side of Chicago in the 1950s. It weaves a poignant narrative around the Younger family as they grapple with racial discrimination, economic hardship, and the pursuit of their aspirations.”

The Classic Theatre's cast of "A Raisin In The Sun" (Mewborne Photography)

Performances are being held in the Classic’s new home at the San Pedro Playhouse. The show sold out before the run began, but there is a wait-list available.

For more information about the show or the Classic Theatre, click here.

