“Chicago” musical comes to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Get your jazz hands ready — the musical Chicago is coming to the Harlequin Theater this weekend.

The show, set in the Roaring Twenties, is about a chorus girl with aspirations to be a star, who gets sent to jail after killing her lover. While there, she meets an established star who killed her husband and sister. They begin as competitors but form an alliance.

The Harlequin Theater's production of Chicago (KSAT 2024)

The show plays six times at the Harlequin Theater on Ft. Sam Houston on the following dates: February 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and February 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Non-military guests must make reservations in advance. They may call 210-222-9694 to gain gate access.

For ticket information, click here.

