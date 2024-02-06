55º
“Chicago” musical comes to San Antonio

Broadway Jazzy classic plays for two weekends at Harlequin Theater

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – Get your jazz hands ready — the musical Chicago is coming to the Harlequin Theater this weekend.

The show, set in the Roaring Twenties, is about a chorus girl with aspirations to be a star, who gets sent to jail after killing her lover. While there, she meets an established star who killed her husband and sister. They begin as competitors but form an alliance.

The Harlequin Theater's production of Chicago (KSAT 2024)

The show plays six times at the Harlequin Theater on Ft. Sam Houston on the following dates: February 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and February 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

Non-military guests must make reservations in advance. They may call 210-222-9694 to gain gate access.

For ticket information, click here.

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

