Dallas' Noltemy is named Los Angeles Philharmonic president

This image released by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra shows Kim Noltemy posing at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in October 2022. Noltemy will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic on July 1 and be tasked with finding a successor to Gustavo Dudamel as music director. She has been president of the Dallas Symphony since 2018. (Sylvia Elzafon/Dallas Symphony Orchestra via AP)

LOS ANGELES – Kim Noltemy, a veteran of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and most recently president of the Dallas Symphony, will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in July, the west coast orchestra announced Wednesday.

Noltemy will help guide the search for a successor to music director Gustavo Dudamel, who said last year he will depart LA after the 2025-26 season to become music director of the New York Philharmonic.

Dudamel has been LA's music director since 2009.

Los Angeles has already lost Chad Smith, the orchestra's CEO since 2019, who announced last May he was leaving to become CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the 2023-24 season.

Noltemy, 55, has been with the Dallas Symphony since 2018.