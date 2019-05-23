Attend 'Endgame' screening, Q&A with Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner at local theater

Marvel fans are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see an "Avengers" actor in person ahead of a screening of "Avengers: Endgame" at the new EVO Entertainment theater in Schertz.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the film, will make an appearance at a special screening on Friday, June 14.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday at 4 p.m.

The screening is in conjunction with the Celebrity Fan Fest taking place at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall June 14-16. Renner is one of the celebrities scheduled for the event.

“Through our wonderful partnership with Celebrity Fan Fest, Renner will introduce a private screening of 'Avengers: Endgame' and participate in a fan interaction Q&A prior to the screening of the Marvel Studios film. A personal appearance by a star of Jeremy’s stature at a local Texas movie theater is unprecedented in the industry," said EVO Entertainment Group founder and CEO Mitchel Roberts.

The celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include: