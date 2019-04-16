Win a ride on Toyota's float during Fiesta Flambeau; sign Toyota's Viva Fiesta Tacoma

SAN ANTONIO - Toyota is proud to be celebrating its 11th year as the official vehicle of Fiesta and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

"Fiesta is truly a collection of what the city is all about," said Greg Brungardt, sponsorship manager at Toyota. "It brings together the culture, philanthropic efforts and Toyota is proud to be a part of that."

This year, Toyota invites you to sign the 2019 Toyota Tacoma Truck TRD Pro with your name and favorite song, artist or band to align with this year's Fiesta Flambeau theme, "Reflections of Music Past."

The Viva Fiesta Tacoma glows in the dark and will make an appearance during the 2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Be sure to visit Toyota's vehicles during Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair Thursday to sign the truck.

Fiesta Flambeau Float Ride Sweepstakes

"We are giving one person and a guest to ride on the Toyota float through the Fiesta Flambeau," said Brungardt.

You can register for a chance to ride on the Toyota float in Fiesta Flambeau with a friend, plus win four VIP tickets for friends and family.

Register here for the Toyota Float Ride Sweepstakes.

Sponsored article by Gulf States Toyota.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.